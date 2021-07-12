About 500,000 fewer coronavirus shots have been administered in Pennsylvania than the Department of Health had previously reported, the state said, meaning nearly 11.3 million doses have been given in the state instead of 11.8 million.

That means the number of people who have started the vaccination process has dropped by more than half a million people: The department reported a dramatic decrease in the number of people who have been partially vaccinated, along with a much smaller increase of 64,000 people who have been fully vaccinated.

The data revision was included in a Friday evening press release without explanation for how the discrepancy happened or how it was detected. The state typically collects immunization data from vaccine providers, who are required to report it to the state’s database.

The new data came a week after The Inquirer reported that 1 million Pennsylvanians who were partially vaccinated had missed their second shots, according to data kept by the CDC. Then, the Department of Health said it was not tracking that data but was working with the CDC to analyze it.

The Department of Health did not specify whether the data change was an effort to reconcile numbers of partial vaccinations. Spokespeople did not immediately respond to questions Monday from The Inquirer.

“Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated today to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia,” the health department’s Friday statement said.

The state data does not include vaccinations administered in Philadelphia, which is running its immunization campaign independently. The data revision also updated demographic information of vaccine recipients. The health department statement and data dashboard did not provide updated numbers of administered first, single, and second doses.

Data reconciliation has been common throughout the pandemic, including with case and death counts. In June, for instance, the CDC found after a system upgrade that vaccination numbers were higher than previously reported in a handful of states, and 20,000 lower than reported in New Jersey.

Data-keeping during the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge for health departments; Pennsylvania health officials have said they were working with an aged technology system and hope to modernize the department’s data systems in the next fiscal year.

In addition to not tracking detailed information about residents who have missed their second shots — the state was working with the CDC on linking data and resolving tracking challenges, spokespeople said last week — Pennsylvania also is not tracking all new infections among vaccinated residents, unlike some other states.

This story will be updated.