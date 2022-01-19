Philadelphia is offering new guidance for how schools should cope with COVID-19 due to the city’s high case counts and the difficulty some school are experiencing meeting mitigation strategies.

”This guidance is our best current attempt to keep children learning in person as much as possible while keeping children, teachers, and other staff members as safe as possible,” Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s health commissioner, said during a press briefing Wednesday.

Mitigation strategies include improved ventilation, contact tracing for high risk exposures, screening testing, and strict masking. The city also recommends setting up an area where students, teachers, and staff that have been recently infected can eat without masks from six to 10 days after testing positive.

If a school can meet all recommended layers of mitigation, they can switch to five days of isolation for students, followed by five days of strict masking back at school with the approval of the health department.

If a school can’t meet the mitigation strategies, it has to keep a 10-day isolation period for students. Teachers and staff can return to work, though, if rapid tests are negative five and six days after testing positive.

Contact tracing will be reserved for higher risk exposures, like those in unmasked settings, and schools should be conducting screening weekly, Bettigole said.

Because COVID-19 is so widespread, Bettigole said, case counts will not be used to determine whether schools should stay open. Only an excess of staff absent from school due to COVID-19 infections should prompt a closure, she said