Joanne N. Borders, a registered nurse, has stared at the coronavirus statistics on her computer screen and hoped the cases in Yeadon, the small borough she has lived in for about three decades, would finally drop off.
They haven’t.
The Delaware County town of fewer than 12,000 people has seen the highest rate of coronavirus cases of any suburban municipality or Philadelphia zip code with at least 10,000 residents, according to an Inquirer analysis. It has held that unfortunate distinction since before June 15, when its case rate was 360 cases per 10,000 residents. That’s now up to 379.
Lately, the situation shows tentative signs of improvement. But now, with people across the country growing increasingly impatient with staying at home and wearing masks, those gains could be lost, public health experts say.
A outsized number of cases in one area frequently means that the community includes numerous nursing homes with many virus-vulnerable residents. High rates also are seen in areas that are mostly low income and minority, as the virus is striking hard at people who are more likely to have underlying health conditions, who can’t work at home, may live in closer quarters, and have less access to testing and health care.
Yeadon has both.
“The simple reality is that this pandemic has highlighted the gross inequities that exist with medical care for African American communities,” Borough Council President LaToya Monroe and Mayor Rohan Hepkins said in a statement to the Inquirer. “We continue to provide information and supplies to residents and firmly believe that together we can beat COVID-19 and extinguish the disparate medical care often provided to African American communities.”
Yeadon also sits in the only suburban Philadelphia county that does not have its own health department. Early in the pandemic, local officials frustrated at the response of state health officials contracted with the Chester County Health Department, which has helped Yeadon with better access to testing and outreach. Yet unlike other hot spots in the region that got the virus under control weeks ago when the area was still in the most restrictive lockdown status, the crisis persists in Yeadon.
“Yes, we are concerned,” Chester County Health Director Jeanne Casner, who is overseeing Delaware County’s virus response, said last week in a phone interview. “The solutions are not necessarily foolproof and honestly fatigue has set in with our public.”
Borders, 65, said she sees that fatigue. She has noticed graduation parties in the borough where young adults aren’t social distancing and aren’t wearing masks. She worries about what happens when those teenagers go home to their grandmothers.
“When I see that, when I see the rest of the area going green and we’re still struggling, those are the times I think more education is needed,” Borders said. “Those are the times I try to send out more emails, or another tip or reach out to people and say, ‘How are you doing? How is your family doing? Are you remembering the precautions?‘ ”
Yeadon, which borders southwest Philadelphia, is almost 90% Black. More than one in four households earn less than $35,000 a year. And about 30% of working people have health care jobs — which these days often means direct contact with the virus.
Residents of Yeadon’s longterm care facilities have been especially vulnerable. ManorCare Health Services-Yeadon and Providence Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Mercy Fitzgerald, had a combined 173 resident cases, both nursing homes confirmed Wednesday. That is 40% of the borough’s 438 cases.
At least 41 Yeadon residents have died, according to Chester County’s health department, though the nursing homes report 46 resident deaths. The Chester County and Pennsylvania departments of health could not immediately explain this discrepancy.
Early in the pandemic, health officials could see who was most vulnerable. Yet in Yeadon, there was no first line of defense.
By mid-April, the peak of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus outbreak, Yeadon was already reeling from 15 deaths and over 100 cases. A few weeks later, the case count nearly tripled and deaths approached three dozen.
“When the first wave came and hit us, we didn’t have a health department in place,” said Monica Taylor, one of three Democrats elected to the County Council last fall, marking the first time in generations Republicans lost the majority. Taylor and her colleagues Elaine Schafer and Christine Reuther made forming a health department a priority in their winning campaigns. But that will take time.
Taylor says the Chester Health Department “has started to come on board and understand our county more.”