Yeadon also sits in the only suburban Philadelphia county that does not have its own health department. Early in the pandemic, local officials frustrated at the response of state health officials contracted with the Chester County Health Department, which has helped Yeadon with better access to testing and outreach. Yet unlike other hot spots in the region that got the virus under control weeks ago when the area was still in the most restrictive lockdown status, the crisis persists in Yeadon.