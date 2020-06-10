Since the pandemic hit the U.S., data has shown that Hispanics are the hardest-hit group. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this month that the unemployment rate among Hispanics was 18.9%, compared to 14.2% for white Americans, 14.5% for Asian Americans and 16.7% for black Americans. A survey by the Pew Research Center conducted in March also found that Hispanics were more likely to say that they or someone in their household has experienced a pay cut or lost a job due to the pandemic, compared to other adult Americans.