Citing early data, Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine reduces the risk of COVID-19 illness by more than 90%, far exceeding original projections of 60%.
The results were based on 94 confirmed, symptomatic cases of COVID in 39,000 volunteers who had received two doses of the vaccine, which Pfizer developed with German firm BioNTech SE.
That means at least 85 of those people got a placebo, whereas nine or fewer cases occurred in people who got the vaccine. No serious safety issues have been identified, the company said.
“With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis,” Pfizer chief executive officer Albert Bourla said in a statement.
The company said that by third week of November, it expected to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to distribute the vaccine on an emergency basis, provided that no safety issues arise before then.
While the numbers are promising, more detail is needed to see how well the vaccine will help prevent severe disease, said infectious-disease specialists who were not involved with the research.
Another hurdle: the drug must be stored at a temperature well below zero, which could mean that widespread distribution will be a challenge. The required temperature is either 94 degrees below zero or 103 degrees below zero, according to various reports.
Among researchers expressing caution was Paul A. Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
“You need to see the data,” he said. “The numbers are small but very encouraging.”
The results were announced only in a press release, and were not broken down by age group, ethnicity, or the presence of any underlying health condition. Such details will be crucial, as older people, people of color, and those with other medical issues are the populations that have been hit hardest throughout the pandemic.
In its news release, Pfizer said 42% of participants worldwide and 30% of those in the U.S. have “racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds.”
Despite the lack of detail, the results nevertheless drew optimism from research community.
“This is really a spectacular number,” Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki told the New York Times. “I wasn’t expecting it to be this high. I was preparing myself for something like 55 percent.”
Pfizer originally projected that at least 164 trial participants would need to get sick in order for statisticians to determine whether the vaccine worked, assuming that its true efficacy was 60%. But the interim numbers were so promising that analysts needed just 94 cases to ascertain that the vaccine was preventing illness, and that its apparent potency was not simply due to chance.
Efficacy is used to describe the impact of a drug in the controlled setting of a trial, when researchers can carefully pick how many people get a placebo and how many get the real thing. A vaccine’s effectiveness, on the other hand, is an estimate of how well it works after approval, when anyone can get it.
Nearly 44,000 people have enrolled in the Pfizer trial since it began July 27, though some have yet to receive a second dose. The interim results are based on 39,000 participants who had received two doses as of Nov. 8, the company said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.