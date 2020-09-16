While certain of the restrictions that Gov. Tom Wolf placed on Pennsylvania businesses have been ruled unconstitutional, there is little doubt that the overall effort saved thousands of lives.
That’s the conclusion of University of Pittsburgh physician Mark S. Roberts, whose team developed a model to estimate the impacts of closing and reopening schools, offices, restaurants and stores.
Nearly 8,000 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed so far in the state. Had fewer restrictions been imposed, that toll likely would have been several times higher, said Roberts, director of the Public Health Dynamics Lab at Pitt’s graduate public health school.
“It clearly has saved lives, no question at all,” he said. “It’s easy to project that there would be two to three times the deaths, at a minimum, with less social distancing.”
In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV found the Wolf administration’s policy limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings and events to 25 and 250 people, respectively, violated “the right of assembly enshrined in the First Amendment.” The judge, who sits in Pittsburgh, also ruled that the administration’s stay-at-home and business closure orders were unconstitutional. Yet two weeks earlier, a federal judge in Philadelphia took the opposite view in a case that dealt solely with business closures, setting the stage for an appeal.
Like other researchers, the Pitt modelers took into account the biology of how readily the virus is transmitted, along with county-by-county data on when various institutions were allowed to open.
Hard data were available for schools and offices, while restaurants and grocery stores required the modelers to make certain assumptions and estimates, he said.
“We can measure things like school closure really easily,” he said. “But how do I know that person X goes to restaurant Y?”
On average, the modelers estimated that Pennsylvania engaged in a 50% level of social distancing for the first six months of the pandemic, on a scale where zero represents no restrictions and 100% is a total lockdown, he said. In March and April, that percentage hit 80, while recently it has been less.
The resulting prediction was 6,000 deaths — fairly close to what actually happened. Had the state maintained an average of just 30% distancing over the first six months, the number of deaths would have been at least twice as high, Roberts said.
The modelers have yet to project what will happen in light of the court decision. But with school districts engaged in some degree of in-person instruction, a rise in cases is likely in store, Roberts said. Evidence indicates that children can spread the virus, though how efficiently remains unclear.
Evidence from elsewhere generally supports the finding that restrictions have saved lives. In a review of more than 20 studies this week in the Cochrane Library, researchers found that earlier shutdowns seemed to prevent more deaths, but said more study was needed to determine the most effective combination of restrictions.