He is on a longer journey than most. He spoke no English when he immigrated at age 9 from the West African nation of Burkina Faso, and at first was indifferent about school amid the unfamiliar tumult of Philadelphia. He went to an automotive vocational school, considered a career in the military, then was most of the way through a two-year business degree at Community College of Philadelphia before, on a whim, he took a course in biology. A passion for medicine was born.