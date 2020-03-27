By Saturday night, however, the word was out that Homeschoolin’ wasn’t just a good, old fashioned dance-it-out-in your living room good time, it was a way to connect with others stuck at home doing our part to stem the spread of coronavirus. Because of that, the jammy jam attracted dozens of celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle and Janet Jackson. Will Smith and The Roots Crew including Questlove and Black Thought were in the house. Lenny Kravitz showed up. Jimmy Fallon was on the scene. Grey’s Anatomy actor and former Philadelphia public school teacher Jesse Williams graced us with his beautiful presence. Mark Zuckerberg even stopped by. Presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both came through for a minute. And when Michelle Obama logged on, the virtual house came down.