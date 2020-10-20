Last weekend, after that $37 Sunday, she logged onto Facebook and wrote a post viewable by her friends: “I tried to keep it going, but I’m not holding out much hope at this point. Unless there’s an uptick in customers in the next couple of weeks, Doobies will be saying a final last call. Looks like I’m going to be looking for a job soon. Any suggestions for what I can do that will be easy on my knees?”