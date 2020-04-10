The holiday means more to me than it ever did. And I will likely be at my most casual. That’s because, while thousands of people have lost their lives, I am safe and healthy. My 77-year-old dad, who is on dialysis, is coronavirus-free. My mother, who is also in her 70s, is healthy, too. My brother-in-law, who has had to report to work every day because he’s a subway driver for New York City Transit, is still doing all right. And that means my sister and her kids are well, too.