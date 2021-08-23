Months ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, meaning they could be administered only so long as an emergency remains in place.

The newly granted “full approval” for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, on the other hand, is a permanent designation.

The formal term for what the FDA did on Monday is to grant approval of a “biologics license application.”

According to the federal statute, that means the agency has found “substantial evidence” of the vaccine’s efficacy through “adequate and well-controlled investigations.”

The approval also enables the vaccine makers to market their product, which is not allowed for drugs that are authorized only in an emergency.

How much more evidence was involved?

By any reasonable measure, the FDA already had substantial evidence in December that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented most cases of COVID-19, based on a clinical trial with more than 40,000 volunteers.

At that point, the agency also had determined the vaccines were safe, having looked for any signs of complications for two months after the second of two doses.

What’s new is that the agency now has reviewed this type of safety data for an additional four months in those original volunteers, and found no cause for concern.

The agency also has reviewed any reports of adverse reactions in the millions who got the vaccines in the “real world.”

With its action Monday, the FDA also is affirming its confidence in the manufacturing process for the vaccine, having conducted extensive reviews of production lines.