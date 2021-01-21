Flu numbers for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the United States as a whole also are well below normal across all ages, though far from zero. Likewise the country has seen few cases of acute flaccid myelitis, a form of childhood paralysis that is thought to be caused by viral infection. The rate of that illness typically spikes in the fall of even-numbered years, with 238 confirmed cases in 2018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet in 2020 there were just 29.