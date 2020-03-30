This time of year, McCabe recommends planting greens and herbs, excluding basil, a warmer weather herb. Ideally you’d start with a five-gallon bucket or larger, but you can certainly get creative, whether with a window box or old wash bin. “If all you’ve got are milk cartons, tip them on their side and fill them with soil,” says McCabe. “To pump out full-sized plants, you need something bigger, but you can still end up with small and happy plants.”