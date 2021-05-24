Vaccinated people can ditch their masks indoors in New Jersey starting Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced, and businesses will no longer be asked to maintain social distancing in their establishments. Dance floors at bars and restaurants can reopen.

The mandates will lift just as the Memorial Day weekend and the start of the Jersey Shore season kicks off.

On June 4, all indoor gathering limits will lift, as well as the limits on large seating venues.

”Lifting the mask mandate is not a license to be a knucklehead,” Murphy said. “Lifting the mask mandate simply acknowledges how far we’ve come together and that, together, we’ll cross the finish line.”

Murphy cited the plummeting case numbers and hospitalizations for the decision, particularly in recent weeks as vaccinations have continued. More than 4.7 million people are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 3.9 are fully inoculated -- putting the state within reach of its stated goal of vaccinating about 4.7 million people by late June.

Masks will still be required in healthcare settings, schools, childcare centers, camps, on public transportation, and in state offices. Businesses may still require that customers wear masks and maintain social distance, Murphy said, and he urged anyone with concerns for themselves or their families to continue taking precautions.

”There is nothing wrong with being cautious,” Murphy said.

Murphy had been under increasing pressure in recent weeks to lift the mandate following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said earlier this month that vaccinated people could safely ditch indoor masks.

”If these past two weeks have pushed one more person to get vaccinated or saved one extra person from hospitalization or death, then we are all better off,” he said.