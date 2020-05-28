“It’s not an on-off switch. It’s more appropriate to say it’s operating on a continuum,” Zidek said. “Moving from red to yellow to green is a degree of loosening some restrictions, and I think in an environment where you see significantly improved evidence regarding the spread of COVID, and in an environment where businesses are beginning to open on their own whether or not people let them, and the confusion and distrust that that would breed, it seems to me to be appropriate to move to yellow phase.”