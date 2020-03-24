Many restaurants are offering pickup and delivery during the coronavirus shutdown that has closed dining rooms and eliminated in-person takeout.
Tuesday, March 24 is the Great American Takeout.
For every social-media post using the hashtag #thegreatamericantakeout, Smithfield Foods will donate $5, up to $100,000, to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a nonprofit that helps food and beverage service employees with children who are faced with qualifying life-altering circumstances.
And here’s a tip for anytime:
Though customers are ordering food via apps such as Grubhub, DoorDash, and Caviar, keep in mind that they charge fees to restaurants for pickup and delivery.
Restaurants pay about 20% for a pickup — slashing their already-razor-thin margins. (DoorDash and Caviar have waived fees on pickup through mid-April. Grubhub has promised only to defer commissions.)
On delivery, the apps keep 25% to 35% of the total.
The better option: Look up menus online. Call or email your orders directly. It makes perfect sense if you are picking up. Also note that some restaurants will deliver locally for free.