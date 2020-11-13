As coronavirus cases continue to surge, grocery stores have quietly added limits on certain purchases to prevent the type of shortages that occurred during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.
Some chains, such as ShopRite and Wegmans, never completely removed product limits on key items to help build inventory for the spike we’re now all experiencing. And while the supply chain for certain products remains disrupted by the pandemic, most grocery store companies in and around Philadelphia say they aren’t having problems keeping their shelves stocked.
“To be clear, we are seeing little evidence of stockpiling, and there is no need to create panic,” said Giant spokesperson Ashley Flower.
Here’s a round-up of some of the products local grocery store chains are currently limiting purchases on:
- Giant: Limits on paper towels and toilet paper.
- ShopRite: Limits on paper and cleaning products.
- Sprouts: No product purchase limits at this time.
- Weis: Limits on large paper towel packages, disinfectant wipes and sprays, and all items which contain Acetaminophen.
- Wegmans: Limits on paper towels, household cleaners, disinfectant wipes and sprays, trash and food storage bags, surgical gloves, and items containing Famotidine.
- Whole Foods: Limits on paper towels, toilet paper, and disinfecting and antibacterial sprays and wipes.
Representatives from Acme, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s did not respond to a request for comment.