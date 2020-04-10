Same with refried beans. They’re usually made with tons of lard or oil, so when you get a fat-free can from the store, it’s just not going to taste that good. Add a tablespoon [of nutritional yeast] to a can. It tricks the palate into thinking there’s more going on than just beans. It’s also one of those secret ingredients for hummus. When I eat hummus, I don’t stop. And there’s usually a lot of fat in hummus. If making your own, try about a tablespoon for one can of chickpeas to replace some of the oil or tahini.