Bon Ku, an emergency physician at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, spent a night at the Homewood Suites and more recently has been spending up to four nights a week at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Broad Street. He works nights, and walks to Jefferson on streets vacant of all but the city’s most indigent, he said. It’s so desolate that he feels unsafe at times, but the alternative is the pervasive anxiety that if he went home he could sicken his wife, 14-year-old daughter, and 11-year-old son.