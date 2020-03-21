In the world of coronavirus, plans will change. If you’re going to survive dating in it, it’s clear you’ll need to be ready to adjust. And that means, perhaps, putting a temporary hiatus on in-person dates as we all try to abide by the rules of social distancing. Sitting, or even walking, six feet apart from someone with whom you’re on a first date is virtually impossible. You try to holding an initial conversation with someone that’s more than two arms’ distance away. It’s far from personal.