State-run liquor stores will not close or limit hours in Montgomery County, according to a PLCB spokeswoman.
Gov. Wolf on Thursday asked for all non-essential retailers to close for two weeks in the suburban Philadelphia county. He made allowances for grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations.
Yet the state’s own wine and spirits behemoth will not be following his request.
“After consulting with the Governor’s Office, we have determined not to close any stores or limit hours at this time,” said spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, heeding guidance from the CDC, Department of Health and Wolf administration, and we’re taking proactive steps to protect our customers and employees,” she said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has “indefinitely suspended" all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other events.
Asked why any private retailer should close if Pennsylvania’s own liquor chain is exempt, Brassell replied: “We can’t speak to how anyone else operates.”
Last year, the PLCB set record profits on total sales of $2.67 billion, according to the agencies most recent quarterly report.
Montgomery County ranked third in the state with $222,612,635 in liquor sales, after Allegheny County ($309,592,819) and Philadelphia ($256,390,611).