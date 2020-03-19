By now, most major concerts and music festivals have been postponed or cancelled entirely in an attempt to help control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic — but that doesn’t necessarily mean musicians are done performing live.
In the wake of mass music cancelations, many artists have taken to the internet to play livestreamed concerts from their homes, studios, and empty venues. Some are performing daily mini-shows or single songs, while others are putting on full-blown sets, but either way, it’s a good way to keep the music going while practicing social distancing.
Here, we’ve rounded up a few livestreaming performances to check out during this period of self-isolation. Is your favorite artist doing their own livestream and we missed it? Let us know in the comments.
This local, daily webathon comes to us from Studio 4 in Conshohocken, and plans to feature performances from The Hooters’ Rob Hyman, Marc Brownstein of the Disco Biscuits, and Mondo Cozmo among others. Philly’s original gangster rapper, Schoolly D, and vocalist Lauren Hart co-host.
Launched by producer Phil Nicolo and non-profit 30Amp.org, Love From Philly aims to raise money for area musicians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances air for free daily at 8 p.m. via the Love From Philly website and Nugs.net. Wednesday’s inaugural performance from music guest TrapRabbit can be seen below:
Launched by the World Health Organization in collaboration with Global Citizen, this online concert series hopes to “promote unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s social distancing protocols” with concerts performed via Instagram. Participating artists are announced via Global Citizen’s social media.
So far, the series has featured performances from the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and University of Pennsylvania grad John Legend, who both have serenaded fans from their own homes. Up today is Niall Horan, who performs via his Instagram at 4 p.m., followed by Common at 5:30 p.m.
While it’s not a festival exactly, the Stay At Home Fest is connecting music lovers with as many livestreamed performances as possible. Organized by Fight for the Future and an “ad hoc group of artists,” the effort catalogs a slew of online performances into one handy calendar. A curated “Main Stage Event” from the group is forthcoming, though details have not yet been announced.
Formerly scheduled to take place at country star Willie Nelson’s ranch during the also-canceled SXSW, the Luck Reunion country music festival will live on as “’Til Further Notice.” The new online format will feature artists doing free livestreams from their home studios, and will feature performances from Nelson himself, as well as Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Jewel. It all kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. on Twitch, Facebook, and the Luck Reunion website.
Other country stars, meanwhile, can be seen on the upcoming “Our Country” special, set to air on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Presented by the Academy of Country Music Awards, the two-hour event will feature acoustic, in-home performances in lieu of the 55th annual ACM Awards, which has been postponed. Participating artists have not yet been announced.
Also canceled due to coronavirus concerns was Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, but that event will reconfigure as the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival. Set to air on SiriusXM’s UMF Radio from March 20 to 22, that audio-only fest will feature performances from acts such as Major Lazer, The Chainsmokers, and David Guetta. A full line-up is available on the SiriusXM website.
Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Orchestra played its BeethovenNOW concert to an empty Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts due to coronavirus concerns. Performed in honor of the composer’s 250th birthday, the show includes renditions of Beethoven’s 5th and 6th symphonies.
Now, fans can get another look at the performance courtesy of WHYY, which will broadcast show on Saturday at 9 p.m., as well as livestream it via the station’s website and PBS app. Or, you can watch it via YouTube below:
Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard recently began streaming his own daily series of intimate performances via YouTube Live. Dubbed “Live From Home,” the performances feature Gibbard taking requests, and can be viewed in their entirety even after they are done streaming. His next scheduled performance is Thursday at 7 p.m.
Folk rock duo the Indigo Girls, meanwhile, will perform a show and participate in a Q&A session via Facebook Live on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Pop star Charli XCX is following a similar format over on her Instagram page, where she is performing daily livestreamed concerts with special guests like Diplo, Christine and the Queens, and Rita Ora. Timing varies, so follow along via her page.
Miley Cyrus is also reaching fans live on Instagram, where she has been livestreaming weekday shows at 2:30 p.m. Known as “Bright Minded,” the series is something of a talk show format, and has featured guests such as Demi Lovato and Amy Schumer.
If you’re looking for a brief performance, singer Rufus Wainwright is your guy, thanks to his #MusicalEverydays series. As part of that effort, Wainwright is posting a single song performance to Instagram each day, sung to fans directly from his home on Los Angeles.