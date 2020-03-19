Formerly scheduled to take place at country star Willie Nelson’s ranch during the also-canceled SXSW, the Luck Reunion country music festival will live on as “’Til Further Notice.” The new online format will feature artists doing free livestreams from their home studios, and will feature performances from Nelson himself, as well as Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Jewel. It all kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. on Twitch, Facebook, and the Luck Reunion website.