“We’re the first people in a business and the last people out of a business,” said Jim Doyle of Delaware Valley Lock & Safe Co., who secures hundreds of restaurants and other businesses in the Philadelphia area. (He is loath to identify his clients, but if you can think of a downtown restaurant, it’s likely on his roster. “We had a running joke when we started this business back in 1994: ‘We service the restaurants we can’t afford to eat at,’” said his wife, Nancy.)