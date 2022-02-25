A change in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for mask-wearing Friday means federal authorities no longer recommend indoor masking as a COVID-19 precaution for much of Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

Whether that will change masking policy in Philadelphia, the only place in the region with an indoor mask mandate, is uncertain.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it would review the CDC’s new guidance, but the safety restrictions in place in the city are based on local conditions and “months of data specific to Philadelphia,” said Matt Rankin, a spokesperson for the department.

“At this time we plan to continue the implementation of these current response levels as the pandemic unfolds,” he said.

Philadelphia changed its approach to COVID-19 safety restrictions last week, establishing metrics for case counts, hospitalizations, positivity rates, and case trends to determine when mask and vaccine mandates would go into effect. The change ended the city’s vaccine requirement for indoor dining immediately, but the indoor mask mandate is still in place. Under the existing standard, the health department requires the metrics meet three of the following four conditions: the daily count of new cases must be under 100, fewer than 50 people with COVID-19 must be in the hospital, the testing positivity rate must be under 2%, and cases must have increased by less than 50% over the previous 10 days.

As of Tuesday, Philadelphia averaged 102 new cases daily, had 222 new hospitalizations, and the positive test rate was 2.3%.

City Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole anticipated the city’s mask mandate could end in a matter of weeks under the city standards. The health department set a lower bar for ending the vaccine mandate first, officials said, because that requirement was seen as more disruptive for city businesses. Hotels and events venues have said they’ve lost business to suburban facilities that don’t have this requirement.

Pennsylvania does not have a statewide indoor mask requirement.

The CDC changed its guidelines for masking Friday because easy access to vaccines and testing, better treatments for COVID, and widespread immunity have, “moved the pandemic to a new phase,” the agency said in a press release. The new guidelines break COVID-19 risk levels into categories of high, medium, and low by county. Indoor masking is recommended only at the high risk level.

The Philadelphia region, including neighboring counties in New Jersey, is in the medium risk level. Like Philadelphia, the CDC does consider case counts in its risk assessment. The tiers are also determined by the rate of new COVID-19 admissions to hospitals over a seven day period, and the percentage of available, staffed hospital beds in a county.

This is a developing story and will be updated.