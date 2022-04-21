Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday firmly defended the controversial indoor mask mandate that has made his city an outlier in the national COVID-19 response.

“I have committed through this whole dilemma, this whole pandemic, to follow the guidance of health professionals,” Kenney said Thursday in a video interview with the Washington Post, indicating, “and that’s what we’re doing here.”

He expressed hope that slightly declining hospitalization rates could be a sign the requirement is already showing positive results. The number of people with COVID in city hospitals dropped to 65 Thursday, the lowest figure reported in a week. The recent peak of 82 was reached Sunday, the day before the mask mandate took effect.

Over the past two weeks, Philadelphia’s hospitalization numbers have shown no increase, according to the New York Times COVID tracker, while neighbors Montgomery, Bucks, and Delaware counties have all reported small increases and Chester County’s hospitalizations increased by 18%.

Pennsylvania reported a 7% increase in hospitalizations over two weeks, and New Jersey an 11% increase.

Experts — including the city health department — said it’s unlikely the encouraging hospitalization numbers are a direct result of the masking mandate, though.

“Hospitalizations follow cases by a few weeks so whatever is happening now is not related to masking policy,” said Jennifer Kolker, associate dean for public health practice at Drexel University, by text.

Philadelphia’s mask requirement for indoor public areas like businesses, offices, and gyms has been controversial, and even as COVID cases increase nationally the city remains the only large metropolis in America to require masking again. Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro called such mandates “counterproductive,” which Kenney, who supports Shapiro, chalked up to politics.

“He is running in a state that’s not necessarily always blue coming from an area of the state that is blue,” Kenney said.

He also criticized a Florida judge’s ruling that ended the federal transportation mask mandate. The decision prompted SEPTA to end its requirement for masks on public transportation, which the regional agency did without consulting his office, Kenney said.

“I think it was a little bit premature and I would have appreciated a little more of a heads up and a little more conversation,” he said.

The city’s deputy managing director for transportation, deputy mayor for intergovernmental relations, and health commissioner were alerted to the change, SEPTA officials said.

“Our first calls on Monday afternoon when this was all happening were to the city representatives on the board,” said Andrew Busch a spokesperson for SEPTA, saying the agency was forced to abruptly decide whether to keep enforcing a federal mandate that no longer existed.

He acknowledged, “it moved fast.”

Working with the business community, the city health department established benchmarks in February using case counts, increases in cases, and hospitalizations to determine safety precautions.

“Taking this very minor precaution of wearing a mask is easier than slipping backwards into lockdowns and other kinds of restrictions we don’t want to go back to,” Kenney said.

He expressed frustration that businesses asked for transparent, dependable benchmarks, but now some are complaining. A suit has been filed against the city, claiming the mask requirement is illegal.

“I just think that we’re in this environment where people will complain about just about anything that we do or that a government does to keep people safe,” Kenney said.

He described a city that is in recovery from the pandemic, countering claims that the mask mandate is an anchor on the economy. Employment rates in Philadelphia match those before the pandemic, Kenney said. The city expects 33 new restaurant openings in the spring and convention business and hotel censuses are up, he said.

Philadelphia reported an average of 242 new cases Thursday, a decline from Wednesday but about on par with Tuesday’s count. The city was averaging 94 new cases a day when the health department started advising masking in early April. The increase in case counts over the past 10 days dropped to 49%, an Inquirer analysis of COVID data reported.

Nationally, cases have increased 49% over the past two weeks, though hospitalizations have declined slightly. Rises in hospital admissions typically lag about two weeks behind case increases.

The city’s numbers are close to what would trigger a return of the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining, and it’s possible that standard could be met Monday — even if hospitalizations aren’t increasing substantially.

“Right now it is too early to tell where we will be on Monday,” said Matt Rankin, a health department spokesperson, on Wednesday. “We are currently evaluating options.”

Thursday, Kenney said he preferred mask mandates to vaccine mandates.

“I think it’s more difficult to do vaccines mandates than mask mandates,” he said.