Because our mouths are swimming in bacteria, Wolf explained. Most of that bacteria is left over from the food we eat, and it hides between our our teeth, under our gums, on the back of our tongue and in our sinuses, Wolff said. There is also natural bacteria that lives in our mouth all of the time. So when we breathe, the moist — and sometimes fetid — air hits our masks. And as this air evaporates, it leaves behind a stench that when it hits the mask shoots right back up into our nostrils. Yuck.