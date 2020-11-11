“That’s a huge task, of course,” Pitts said. “But at the clinic, we will listen to their stories and learn about the trauma and obstacles they face. We want to understand why someone can’t take their medication, or afford it, and then work towards healing with those social determinants of health in mind. That’s what we consider a model of compassionate health care, particularly in a city that’s increasing in the number of people who don’t have access. This will level the playing field, and that’s what we are after.”