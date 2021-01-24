Because of the logistical challenges, it took Temple five weeks to create a monoclonal antibody infusion area for COVID-19 patients in its COVID-19 building, Criner said. It can handle 12 patients a day but is so far infusing only two or three. Penn Medicine created a dedicated infusion center that could treat 16 coronavirus patients a day. It has treated up to 10, for a total of 70, said Pablo Tebas, an infectious-diseases doctor. Virtua could treat 20 patients a day in Willingboro. On a good day, it treats 10, Topiel said. Virtua is also giving the drug at emergency departments and managed to give 240 doses in six weeks. Topiel thinks the system could treat three times as many people if everyone who is eligible got it.