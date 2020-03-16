While most stock trading has “moved upstairs” to well-wired firm trading rooms and desktop work stations, even from once-robust stock-trading floors such as the rival New York Stock Exchange, in recent years, many options traders still prefer the “open outcry” markets such as the Nasdaq floor, believing that it’s easier to arrive at continuous new prices -- or at least to profit from trades -- when other participants are in the room and can react quickly to client and proprietary orders, company and economic news.