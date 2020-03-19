Well, there you have it.
The 76ers announced Thursday that three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, the team said NBA and medical experts recommended that players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff should be tested for the coronavirus. The Sixers say the tests were secured and processed privately.
The team said all of the other tests came back negative. The positive individuals are in self-isolation. They will be monitored closely by medical professionals.
The statement did not specify whether those with the virus are players.
Multiple sources told The Inquirer on Wednesday that the players were tested on Monday. One source said at least some of the Sixers staff members were still waiting to be tested as of Wednesday. The players received their test results on Thursday.
Monday’s test came two days after it was announced that Detroit Pistons post player Christian Wood tested positive for the virus.
The Sixers defeated the Pistons, 124-106, on March 11 at the Wells Fargo Center, moments before the NBA suspended the season. Wood left the arena wearing a mask, according to sources.
The three positive tests within the Sixers organization brings the NBA’s total number of coronavirus cases to 14.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive last week. The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players had tested positive. Sidelined Nets standout Kevin Durant told The Athletic that he had tested positive.
A member of the Denver Nuggets organization and a Boston Celtics player were added to the list on Thursday. Two Los Angeles Lakers players also received positive test on Thursday, according to The Athletic.
Coronavirus cases have topped 221,400 with 8,900 deaths. The majority of those cases have come in China and Italy. There have been around 9,400 confirmed cases and 150 deaths in the United States.
All NBA games were suspended on March 11. Silver announced the next day that play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the NBA might not resume play until June at the earliest.