But his care needs were intensive. Getting washed and dressed required help, as did finishing a meal. As Christensen aged he lost his teeth and staff at New Lisbon would puree his food before serving it to him. He could wash his own hands if directed to, but didn’t know how to control the temperature of the water. He got credit for fluffing his own pillow and pulling the sheets off his bed in that 2015 evaluation, and had a goal to learn to fold his own clothes. He could tell time, but couldn’t read.