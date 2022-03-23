The gist: A subvariant of omicron is spreading in the United States, but some expects say its surge may not be as severe as what we’ve seen in the past. Meanwhile, Philly’s so-called “COVID hotel” in Center City is closing, and coronavirus testing providers can no longer be reimbursed for giving tests to uninsured people. And as the demand for coronavirus vaccinations continues to decline with millions of people still having not gotten the shot, some folks are only now getting vaxxed due to work or school requirements.

A new-ish subvariant of omicron officially known as BA.2 has gained a foothold in the United States, now accounting for a third of new cases of COVID-19 nationwide. Some infectious disease experts, however, think that it could have less of an impact here than it did in Europe — but the coronavirus has behaved unpredictably in the past.

What you need to know

⛔ Philadelphia’s “COVID hotel,” a series of rooms located at a Center City Holiday Inn reserved for people with the virus who had nowhere else to quarantine, is closing after nearly two years.

🏥 A group of Philly hospitals and key insurers collectively known as Accelerate Health Equity have teamed up to improve racial equity in health care in the city.

💸 Coronavirus testing providers have lost the ability to be reimbursed for tests given to uninsured people due to Congress’ refusal to authorize new federal COVID-19 funding.

🤒 Due to staffing issues related to the virus, Crozer’s Delaware County Memorial Hospital will lose a number of services by the end of May.

💉 As the demand for COVID shots continues to decline, millions of people still aren’t vaccinated. So, what does that mean for the future of the vaccination effort?

😷 Some people are only now just getting vaccinated, with motivations ranging from employer or school requirements to future travel plans.

💊 Med students at Thomas Jefferson University learned their future in person at the first in-person “Match Day” since the pandemic started.

🚆 As SEPTA looks to find ways to rebuild ridership levels impacted by the pandemic, Penn Medicine, Drexel, and Wawa will be giving free transit passes to employees.

🍽️ Local restaurateurs are pushing city officials to relax the streetery regulations that they say would kill the outdoor dining that has been necessitated by the pandemic.

👶 Moderna will soon ask regulators in the United States and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for kids under 6.

Local coronavirus numbers

📉 Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources

