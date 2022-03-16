The gist: Another round of coronavirus shots could be on the horizon, according to a Pfizer executive. That news comes as a surge in western Europe has the United States bracing for another potential wave of infections and the so-called “deltacron” variant — but restrictions are continuing to ease.

It’s possible that another round of coronavirus vaccine shots — as in a fourth dose — could be necessary for the public to help provide longer-lasting protection against COVID-19, Albert Bourla, chief executive of Pfizer, has said. But not all public health experts agree that everyone will need another shot. Meanwhile, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are seeking authorization for a second coronavirus booster shot for people 65 and older.

What you need to know

💉 The city’s health department says it has figured out the error that caused Philadelphia’s child vaccination rates to be falsely inflated.

🦠 A new subvariant of COVID-19 dubbed “deltacron” is a combo of the delta and omicron variants, but we don’t know much else about it yet.

🤒 With a surge of cases in western Europe, the United States is bracing for yet another wave of infections.

✈️ The nationwide mask mandate for planes and public transportation could ease as early as next month, federal officials say.

😷 A new study found that mask mandates in schools sharply reduced transmission of COVID-19.

😡 The Philadelphia School District has loosened its mandatory vaccine policy for some — but not all — student athletes, leading to frustrations in the district’s athletic community.

🚘 Two Penn seniors road-tripped across the country conducting more than 80 interviews to document the pandemic’s impact on their generation.

🖼️ From the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Museum of the American Revolution, city museums are dropping their mask and vaccination requirements.

👃 The loss or distortion of your sense of smell can be side effects of contracting COVID-19, and so far, no one knows exactly why. But some folks affected are looking for answers where they can.

Local coronavirus numbers

📉 Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

What you're saying

Last week, we asked how you feel about all COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Philadelphia. Here’s what you told us:

😷 “I’m scared. I don’t think we’re ready to be maskless yet. I’m also concerned about high risk groups that want to be able to just buy groceries but can’t do so safely without mask mandates.”

👩‍⚕️ “Covid is over. We all know much more now about how to protect ourselves and others from spreading infections: wash hands, use hand sanitizer, wear masks if you’re sick, stay home if you’re sick. ETC. Just do it!”

😷 “I firmly believe it is too soon to lift mask mandates. Time will tell, and I do understand the political and emotional pressure to do so. I will most likely don a mask as part of my new dress code. Forever.”

💉 “Super glad it’s done. Get vaxxed, or don’t, but the ‘emergency’ part of this has been over for a while.”

🤒 “I’m glad the numbers are going down, but it’s a little too soon to do away with this easy-to-use tool to reduce illness, especially given the rise in flu cases!”

🚆 “The lifting of the COVID mandates were long overdue. People should have the choice. If they want to wear masks, they can. If they do not, they should not be forced too. Now they need to lift the mask requirement on public transportation.”

❌ “Lift all restrictions as soon as possible. If individual people want to wear masks, let them but for most of us, NO MASKS, please.”

🏥 “Requiring proof of vaccination & masks indoors reduced the infection, hospitalization, & death rates. They also provided safe space indoors for people who were following recommendations. When these requirements are lifted we’ve lost the very means at our disposal to prevent illness.”

A dose of diversion: Broadway’s latest Simba is a young Delco dude

Ever since he saw The Lion King on Broadway at 7 or 8, Delaware County’s Donovan Louis Bazemore couldn’t wait to be king — and now, at age 10, he is. Bazemore, of Upper Chichester, officially debuted as the latest young Simba in the long-running Broadway show this week. Hakuna matata, little buddy.

🍕 Chef Jose Garces went back to his roots with Kensington’s Hook & Master, which serves Chicago-style pizza alongside updated tiki bar classics. Count us in for a slice or 12.

💈 After two decades cutting hair at his Christian barbershop in North Philly, barber Doug Walker — a.k.a. Uncle Doug — hung up his shears. But the neighborhood didn’t let him go quietly.

🎉 Need to know the best things to eat, see, and do in the Philadelphia region? From restaurants to day trips near and far, our Philly’s Best section has got you covered.

A good thing: St. Paddy’s Day parade returns

In March 2020, the St. Patrick’s Day parade became the first major Philadelphia event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Sunday, it finally returned to the city for its 250th edition — bringing with it not only its usual Irish dancing, marchers, and music, but for attendees, a sense of normalcy and tradition, too.