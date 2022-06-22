The gist: COVID-19 vaccines for children older than six months were finally approved, just in time for summer camps and travel. But procuring the jabs for tots might not be as easy as going to a local pharmacy. Those parents who snag an appointment with a pediatrician may also face a choice between speed and extra protection against the virus.

📥 Tell us: Is there something you’re doing this pandemic summer that you haven’t felt safe doing in previous ones? Send us a note, and we’ll share some responses in next week’s newsletter. Please keep it to 35 words.

📰 Sign up for Must-Read Alerts: Get must-reads, our most fascinating, in-depth stories, along with timely news to stay informed by signing up for our alerts.

— Ximena Conde (@XimenaReports, health@inquirer.com)

There are some logistical challenges to getting children under 5 jabbed against the coronavirus. Pharmacies can’t vaccinate children under 3, and only a few smaller pharmacies are taking on the task of inoculating 3 and 4-year-olds. That means parents will have to scope out appointments at chain pharmacies, community clinics, and pediatricians. Here are some tips on where to start.

What you need to know

🏕️ Sleepaway camps in Pennsylvania are the summer’s hottest ticket for children looking to spend time with friends and parents hoping to get their kids away from screens.

🏠 Despite a steady drop of COVID-19 cases in the Philly region, people are still getting sick. Here are some ways to “COVID-proof” your home if someone you live with falls ill.

🌼 After organizers took the Philadelphia Flower Show to FDR Park for the past two years as a COVID precaution, the event will return to the Convention Center in 2023.

👓 Children’s vision problems already went undetected, then the pandemic disrupted in-school screenings. Experts warn untreated problems could become lifelong issues.

💰 Eight Philadelphia employees were charged with collecting more than $300,000 combined in pandemic unemployment funds while working for the city.

Local coronavirus numbers

📉 Coronavirus cases are decreasing in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources

What you're saying

Last week, we asked if you think we’re seeing a light at the end of the COVID tunnel. Here’s what you told us:

📉 “While it’s good cases and hospitalizations are down, we’re not out of the woods yet. The disease has shown great ability to mutate into new variants. It remains very easily spread. Unfortunately, way, way too many people have refused to get vaccinated, putting our whole society at unnecessary risk.”

A dose of diversion: Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins gets into the distillery business for a good cause

The former Eagles safety is now an investor in Millstone Spirits Group, a Kensington-based company, with the goal to source grains from Black and brown farmers for new whiskey. Black and brown farmers are underrepresented in the industry, which Jenkins and his partners hope to change, while providing these farmers with a more profitable way to sell their barley, wheat, and rye. The company is still filling out its roster of farmers.

🍽️ The best part of waking up ... is these 11 delicious sandwiches.

🍬 Whether your go-to salt water taffy spot is in Wildwood or Atlantic City, don’t miss out on this behind-the-scenes walk down memory lane with the iconic candy.

🏊 It’s pool season, baby. Here’s a list of the best Philly public pools that will be open this summer.

A good thing: The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is back

After a pandemic pause on the annual event at Franklin Square, the festival returned this week for the first time since 2019. Visitors can take in an assortment of lantern displays in between free performances and stop by several venues for a bite to eat or drink.