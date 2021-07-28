New Jersey recommended Wednesday that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, resume wearing masks in public indoor settings, effectively extending CDC guidance issued Tuesday across the entire state.

The new guidance urges even vaccinated residents to wear masks indoors if the setting is crowded, others present may not be fully vaccinated, or someone present is immunocompromised or at increased risk.

It echoes the CDC guidance, which applies to counties nationwide experiencing substantial or high transmission of the virus. That includes eight counties in New Jersey, including Burlington County. But statewide, New Jersey is in the substantial transmission category; the governor’s recommendation Wednesday makes the guidance consistent statewide rather than on a county-by-county basis.

“Our metrics are trending in the wrong direction,” Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement. “At this point, given where our metrics are now, we feel the best course of action is to strongly encourage every New Jerseyan, and every visitor to our state, to take personal responsibility and mask up indoors when prudent.”

They also warned that a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions could become necessary if the state’s case numbers reach the high levels that many other states are currently battling.

Pennsylvania ranks in the moderate transmission category, with slightly less spread of the virus than New Jersey, and Pennsylvania health officials said Tuesday the state was not considering reinstating statewide mask guidance.

