New Jersey now allows most bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks, cocktail kits, and other alcoholic beverages in sealed containers no larger than a pint that can be taken out or delivered.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a bill that passed the Assembly unanimously making New Jersey the 32rd state plus the District of Columbia to allow restaurants and/or bars to sell to-go cocktails, bottled spirits, or both.
New Jersey distilleries also can sell cocktails and mixed-drink kits for alcohol they manufacture.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf was given a cocktails-to-go bill Monday afternoon. Under the Pennsylvania bill, drinks must be of 4 to 64 ounces and are limited to takeout.
The New Jersey bill’s provisions would expire six months after the end of the state of emergency or on the day that coronavirus-related executive or administrative orders expire, whichever occurs later.
New Jersey also is waiving taxes on alcohol used to make hand sanitizer. "Despite their own struggles, distilleries have come to our aid and established themselves as selfless partners in this fight by shifting some of their production to hand sanitizer,” said Roy Freiman, a Democrat who represents Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset Counties, in a statement.“Giving them some financial leeway is how we thank them for their role in helping keep us all safe.”
The Distilled Spirits Council of America says there are 19 distilleries making hand sanitizer in New Jersey.
Sponsors of the bill, now law, issued the following statements:
“Local restaurants and bars that relied heavily on taproom revenues are finding it tough to make ends meet,” said John Burzichelli, a Democrat from Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties. “This bill throws them a lifeline. It offers a chance to create more sustainable cash flow, so we can see the industry rebuild as we come out of this COVID-19 pandemic.”
“During my communications with our restaurant owners, they repeatedly asked for us to get this done,” said Serena DiMaso, a Republican from Monmouth County. “It will help to increase their sales and revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.”