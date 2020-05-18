New Jersey also is waiving taxes on alcohol used to make hand sanitizer. "Despite their own struggles, distilleries have come to our aid and established themselves as selfless partners in this fight by shifting some of their production to hand sanitizer,” said Roy Freiman, a Democrat who represents Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset Counties, in a statement.“Giving them some financial leeway is how we thank them for their role in helping keep us all safe.”