Penn mRNA scientists Karikó and Weissman win Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize in medicine is going to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, the University of Pennsylvania scientists who discovered how to harness the power of messenger RNA — the genetic linchpin of the first vaccines against COVID-19.

Prize administrators announced the honor Monday morning in Stockholm, where an awards ceremony will take place December 10.

The award recognizes the overwhelming success of two vaccines based on Karikó's and Weissman’s discoveries, the first of which was published in 2005. The Moderna vaccine and the one made by Pfizer and BioNTech are credited with preventing untold thousands of hospitalizations and deaths. And even before the pandemic, the Penn duo’s research was the basis for promising advances against cancer and other diseases.

Three decades ago, when Karikó began to study RNA for its possible uses in medicine, that kind of achievement would’ve struck many scientists as science fiction. Among other issues, the delicate molecules were quick to degrade and caused harmful inflammation in lab animals. Karikó struggled to secure federal funds for her work, and as a result, in 1995 she was turned down for a tenure-track position at Penn.

Yet she stuck with it, and upon joining forces with Weissman, the two eventually cracked the code.

A scientific match made at Penn

It was a fruitful match between two areas of scientific expertise — RNA for her, the immune system for him — and two very different personality types.

In 2021, when the pair won another award, Karikó, 68, described herself as “talkative and bubbling” in contrast to Weissman’s quiet, methodical approach.

“You are coming from A to B in a straight line. And I am A to B like that,” she told Weissman in a Penn Medicine video, spinning her finger around in a circle. “You told me that. But we try to go to the same place.”

The pair met at the copy machine the late 1990s, while waiting to make copies of scientific journal articles, and took an interest in each other’s findings. They agreed to work together.

“We were both completely open-minded,” said Weissman, 64. “Any data that we didn’t understand, and there was a lot of it, we sat down. We kept doing experiments. We kept getting results. We kept getting excited by the results.”

Conceptually, their goal was straightforward. DNA is the master blueprint for life, holding the recipes for all the enzymes and other proteins in the body. Messenger RNA is a temporary copy of that blueprint, used in the process of actually making the proteins.

The pair hoped that they could deliver their own temporary RNA blueprints inside human cells, coaxing them to make customized proteins without needing to interfere with the person’s master blueprint — the DNA.

But the inflammation, provoked when RNA was administered to lab animals, was a stumbling block. The solution, which Karikó and Weissman published in 2005, was a slight tweak to the chemical structure supporting one of RNA’s “bases.” The inflammation all but disappeared. And as a bonus, the cells made 10 times as many of the desired proteins.

Later, they and many other scientists would make headway against the other main issue: the fragility of the genetic molecules. They learned to package the RNA inside tiny droplets of oil, called lipid nanoparticles, protecting them for safe delivery through the membrane of human cells.

The basis of the COVID vaccine

Those two achievements would form the basis for the COVID vaccines. They consist of millions of nanoparticles, each one containing the blueprint for a protein that, until January 2020, was unknown to science: the “spike” protein on the outside of the coronavirus. When injected into the body, these blueprints prompt the recipient to make the spike, giving the immune system a harmless taste of the virus without the risk of infection.

Elliot Barnathan, a cardiologist who worked with Karikó at Penn before leaving for an industry job in 1997, said it took uncommon foresight for her to map out all the technical hurdles. And extreme perseverance for her and Weissman to clear them, one by one.

“It’s sort of like a staircase, like a pyramid,” Barnathan said. “It was a huge undertaking to go from the ground floor to the top. She saw the top, and said: ‘OK, I’m going to have to find all these stones and schlep them. It’s a lot of time and sweat, but I can see what it’s going to look like in the end.’”

At Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, Weissman is now working on RNA-based vaccines that would protect against multiple coronaviruses, including those that have yet to jump from animals to humans. He and Karikó both have continued to study the use of mRNA to combat other diseases.

One possible target is autoimmune diseases such as lupus. For that project, Weissman is collaborating with another prominent scientist, cell therapy pioneer Carl June.