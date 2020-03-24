The Tokyo games were due to begin in late July, but we’ll be lucky to see them happen within a year. This will crush the dreams of scores of athletes who’d begun their track to peak at midsummer, but those training regimens imploded as COVID-19 cases exploded to nearly 400,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,000 deaths worldwide, with most charts still arcing skyward like contrails of a rocket ship. Calls for global lockdowns are only beginning to be heeded, required medical supplies are alarmingly low almost everywhere, and, in a matter of weeks, if not days, trivialities like the modern pentathlon will recede in our minds as we begin to bury and mourn.