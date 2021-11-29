A new, concerning COVID-19 variant, omicron, is beginning to spread just in time to disrupt holiday parties and family gatherings.

But in televised remarks Monday, President Joe Biden said the new variant is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.”

Susan Weiss, a microbiologist and co-director of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine’s Center for Research on Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens, echoed the president’s remarks, encouraging people to get vaccinated and practice safety to protect themselves from getting sick.

“It’s not a monster, it’s just another variant,” said Weiss, who spoke with the Inquirer about what people should know about omicron.

What is the omicron variant?

Omicron is a COVID-19 variant that was first identified in South Africa late last week. It is considered a variant of concern by the World Health Organization because it has potential to be highly transmissible.

Is omicron more dangerous than the original strain of COVID-19?

Not necessarily. Scientists who have studied the mutations of omicron say it has potential to spread more quickly. There isn’t enough research yet to know if the omicron variant is more highly transmissible. It’s important to keep in mind that even if the variant is more contagious, that does not mean it will be more deadly. So far, there is no evidence to suggest that omicron causes more severe illness.

Do the vaccines protect against omicron?

Scientists and doctors emphasize that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against any strain of COVID-19 — including the omicron variant. We do not yet have enough research to know exactly how much protection the vaccines offer against omicron, but scientists expect the vaccines will be effective against the new variant because they have been effective against other variants of concern, including delta.

Can I get the omicron variant if I already had COVID-19?

Preliminary evidence suggests that people who already had COVID-19 (and have some level of natural immunity) could contract the omicron variant more easily than other variants, according to WHO.

What can I do to protect myself from the omicron variant?

Get vaccinated, get a booster shot if it’s been six months since you were fully vaccinated, wear a mask (especially in indoor public areas), and exercise caution in crowds.

What are the symptoms of omicron?

Scientists and doctors are still learning about this new variant, but WHO said Nov. 28 that early data suggest symptoms in those infected with the omicron variant are similar to those from infections with the original COVID-19 strain and delta variant. Most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, chills, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and loss of smell or taste.

Is the omicron variant in the U.S.?

As of Monday, there had not been any confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the U.S., but it is only a matter of time. For example, the delta variant, which was first identified in India, is now the dominant strain in the U.S. Omicron has been identified in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and many other countries.

How did omicron get its name?

COVID-19 variants are given Greek alphabet letter names in the order in which they’re identified. Omicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The delta variant is named for the Greek alphabet’s fourth letter. The variants in between those two have not attracted much attention because they haven’t spread as much.

Can I still have my family over for the holidays?

In remarks Monday, Biden said he did not expect to restore the interstate travel restrictions that were in place in 2020, and would not recommend that states reinstate other lockdown restrictions, such as capacity limits for indoor gatherings. Those types of restrictions were necessary to protect people last year because vaccines were not yet widely available, but are no longer necessary, so long as people get vaccinated, get the booster and continue wearing masks.

Can I travel internationally?

A travel restriction to the U.S. from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe took effect Monday. Biden said he does not expect to expand international air travel restrictions. For Americans traveling by air, the CDC recommends being fully vaccinated before flying, avoiding trips if you are sick, wearing a mask when indoors, and checking whether your airline requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.

Are variants of COVID-19 the new normal?

Not necessarily. Viruses constantly mutate in an effort to find a way to spread more efficiently. The more a virus replicates, the more variants it can create. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the virus from replicating. Not only does vaccination protect you from contracting the virus, it prevents the virus from spreading and evolving into new strains.