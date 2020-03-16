Pennsylvania officials are still considering moving the date of the April 28 presidential primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.
“I’m not sure what impact it’s going to have on the primary," Wolf said during a news conference. “Obviously, we want to keep people safe, so to the extent that the state needs to move the April 28 date to another date, other states have already done this, Pennsylvania is certainly taking that into consideration.”
Georgia and Louisiana have already postponed their primary elections, and a handful of other states are considering it, including New York, which is scheduled to hold its primary the same day as Pennsylvania. Ohio’s governor on Monday recommended that Tuesday’s primary election in that state be rescheduled for June and said he would go to court to seek the change.
Wolf had said Saturday that it was “too far out for anyone to make a decision” regarding moving the primary election, but described the option as “on the table.” His focus, he said then, was on ensuring people remain safe.
But it’s unclear whether Wolf, using emergency powers, could unilaterally change the date of the election. State law sets the presidential primary election for the fourth Tuesday in April, which may mean lawmakers would have to amend the statute to postpone the election.
Wolf on Saturday said officials had agreed that Tuesday’s special election for a state House seat in Bucks County should be postponed, and that discussions were ongoing regarding two other special elections to be held Tuesday. But later that day, state House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) announced the elections would continue as planned.
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections, said a range of state officials, including from the department, the governor’s office, the Department of Health, the state legislature, and the counties were having “comprehensive discussions” focused on “best ways to protect the integrity of the election while safeguarding public health.”
Like others, she emphasized that Pennsylvania now has no-excuse mail-in voting that allows any registered voter to request a ballot by mail, removing the need to visit polling places to cast ballots. Those ballots can be requested here.
This is a developing story and will be updated.