“The memo reflects the CDC’s priority rubric for group 1b, which informs our plans along with the more specific guidance from the city of Philadelphia that outlines when individuals in specific jobs within our academic health system, or based on age and pre-existing conditions and other factors, can be vaccinated,” Brennan said. “There are multiple, evolving layers of guidance from the federal, state, and city level, and we continue to adapt our plans accordingly and collaborate closely with the city. We are united in our shared goals to ensure that all available vaccine is given to priority groups.”