The main U.S. trucking association has appealed to President Trump in an effort to get Pennsylvania to reopen the dozens of state-owned highway rest stops PennDOT closed on Tuesday as it shut offices in response to the coronavirus COVID-19.
“Keep rest stops open,” American Trucking Association President Chris Spear wrote in the letter to Trump, which was copied to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Federal Highway Administration and Motor Carrier Safety officials. Drivers “must manage fatigue as they respond to this emergency, and rest stops are an irreplaceable component.”
Pennsylvania is the first state to announce it is closing rest areas to trucks, ATA spokesman Sean McNally told me. The association says it’s worried that truck lines will stop serving the state, leaving hospitals, groceries and factories in danger of running out of supplies.
McNally acknowledged the association has not heard that any drivers or truck lines stopped deliveries as a result of the policy. But he said drivers and motor carriers are calling to express concern. “When you are on the road as a truck driver, you need to stop, to get rest, to use the bathroom, to get a snack, to do all the things you do when you are driving. What they are having to do, potentially, is stop at the side of the road, which is not safe for many reasons.”
The state’s decision to close a total of 65 Pennsylvania state-owned highway rest areas and welcome centers along with other PennDOT locations will have “unintended consequences” that could stop factory production and throw thousands out of work, warns Steve Jurash, who runs the Philadelphia Manufacturing Alliance: “Trucking companies will not deliver which will effectively cut off the supply chain to our manufacturing companies.”
Jurash told me this Tuesday night, “on my way back to Harrisburg,” where he planned to appeal the decision not to let truckers park or use restrooms.
“Finding parking spaces for the big rigs is one of the drivers’ top five issues,” affirmed Jim Blaze, a Philadelphia-based railroad economist. He said the state needs to better consider the effects of its emergency decrees.
Besides bathrooms, the rest stops often provide food vending machines, along with a relatively secure place for drivers to sleep in their cabins on long runs.
“We are reevaluating,” PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell told FreightWaves, an industry newsletter. But she said the safety of contracted building cleaners and the public were also factors in PennDOT’s decision to close.
The shutdown leaves drivers with unpleasant alternatives: Parking along highways (and relieving themselves in the nearby woods), driving many miles further to reach crowded commercial truckstops, and parking outside plants and warehouses in unsecured locations.
‘If America wants its Purell, toilet paper, food and alcohol delivered, our drivers need to have a place to stay, use the restroom facilities and park when they run out of driving hours.," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shankar wrote in a report reacting to the shutdown, according to FreightWaves reporter John Kingston, who added that Pennsylvania’s move in shutting its rest areas to trucks was, so far, unique.
The newsletter cited the good example of a Bucks County trucker, Matthew Kane, founder of Riteload LLC, for posting an offer on the Facebook trucking page Rates & Lanes to let drivers use the extra space and portable toilets at his facility, if they are locked out of state sites.
While department store and school cafeteria shutdowns have reduced some cargoes, economist Blaze says exports from China are likely to increase truck demand by mid-April, reversing the winter drop when the epidemic shut China factories that have since begun to reopen.