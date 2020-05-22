That’s exactly what has happened over the last three days, since the CDC began adding antibody test results to diagnostic test data, according to the Atlantic. On Monday, a page on the agency’s website reported that 10.2 million diagnostic tests had been conducted nationwide since the pandemic began, with 15% of them — or about 1.5 million — coming back positive. On Thursday, the testing total had jumped to 12.9 million, 1.7 million of them positive, which pushed down the overall positive rate to 13%.