The vast majority of Pennsylvanians with confirmed cases of the coronavirus since January were unvaccinated, commonwealth officials said Tuesday, releasing long-awaited data on infections and using it to reinforce their call for people to get vaccinated.

Through early September, there have been nearly 640,000 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, close to 35,000 hospitalizations and almost 6,500 deaths. But 97% of the deaths were in people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, according to state data, as were 95% of hospitalizations and 94% of confirmed cases.

“The vaccine is continuing to do its job even against more recent variants including the delta variant,” acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said at a news conference. “No vaccine has 100% efficacy, so post-vaccination cases are to be expected. Its important to also remember that COVID-19 vaccines were developed to help people stay out of the hospital and avoid death, not just positive cases.”

The Inquirer reported in June that Pennsylvania was not tracking the so-called breakthrough cases, six months into the vaccine rollout. New Jersey and Delaware were already doing so, as were other states and even Philadelphia. They’ve also reported the vast majority of the newly confirmed cases have been in unvaccinated people.

The Department of Health preferred to focus on providing other coronavirus data, a spokesperson told The Inquirer at the time.

Since then, however, the situation has changed, due to the emergence of the highly transmissible delta variant, against which the vaccines may be slightly less effective. While fully vaccinated people are still less likely to get sick with the virus, and far less likely to be hospitalized or die if they do get infected, scientists have found that they can spread delta.

Tracking breakthrough infections has become increasingly important in measuring the effects of delta as it causes overall case rates to spike. Though exact numbers are unknown — the CDC is not tracking breakthrough cases nationally — the majority of new infections in the delta-driven surge are among unvaccinated people.

» READ MORE: Philly-area COVID-19 cases are leveling off, but health community is ‘bracing for an uptick’ heading into fall

Pennsylvania’s numbers are in line with those reported in neighboring states, which have remained relatively consistent since the early summer.

In New Jersey, only 0.35% of more than 5.3 million fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for the virus as of Aug. 30, state officials said Monday at a news briefing. Of those, 386 have been hospitalized, they said, and 97 have died. They represent 0.007% and 0.002% of vaccinated people, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Delaware, 0.005% of its nearly 506,000 fully vaccinated residents have had confirmed virus cases as of Sept. 10. Only 50 of these breakthrough infections resulted in hospitalizations, the state Division of Public Health said, and 25 immunized people died, though the virus may not have been the cause of death.

For the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 87% of Delaware’s confirmed cases and 90% of its virus-related hospitalizations were in unvaccinated individuals, the state said.

“The number of breakthrough cases has increased over time, in Philadelphia and across the country. Epidemiologically, this is an understood phenomenon that happens when the majority of the population is vaccinated,” Philadelphia spokesperson James Garrow said, noting the vast majority of the city’s cases remain in the unvaccinated. “More vaccinated people means more opportunities for breakthrough cases.”

“What isn’t counted in our counts of breakthroughs is severity,” he added. “It’s understood that breakthrough cases tend to be more mild than unvaccinated cases.”

The delta variant has caused an increase in testing, which appeared in the Philly region to include many vaccinated people wanting to find out if their sniffles were a cold or a breakthrough case. Still, breakthrough cases may also be underreported because people who are vaccinated may generally be less likely to get tested for COVID-19.

» READ MORE: COVID-19 cases among Pa. school-age children are 10 times higher than they were last year

The CDC only requires states to report hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated people. Pennsylvania has done so, but was until Tuesday not tracking what proportion of vaccinated people those hospitalizations and deaths made up.

The state was one of only three that couldn’t provide that data, according to a national August analysis by The New York Times. That analysis, through early August, showed breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths made up as much as 5 or 6% of those reported in some states and fewer than 1% in others.

In announcing Pennsylvania’s breakthrough case data Tuesday, Beam said: “My hope is that this data encourages everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to speak to their doctor about getting the vaccine as soon as possible.”