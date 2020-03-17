In Philadelphia, health officials noted that there are other places around town to get alcohol: The state, of course, isn’t suddenly entering a second Prohibition era. Pennsylvanians can still buy wine and beer at the grocery stores and convenience stores that are licensed to stock it, said Elizabeth Brassell, a spokesperson for the state Liquor Control Board. Bars and restaurants that have suspended dine-in services still sell beer and wine to go, if they’re licensed for it. Independent breweries, wineries, and distilleries can also sell alcohol to carry out.