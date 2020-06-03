Pennsylvania teachers and students will be permitted to return to schools as soon as July 1, the state Education Department announced Wednesday.
According to preliminary guidance issued by Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, schools in counties that have reached either the “green” or “yellow” phase of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan may resume in-person instruction on July 1.
Schools will be required to adopt their own health and safety procedures that meet both federal and state guidelines. The plans must be submitted to the education department. Rivera suggested in the release that schools may want to consider “piloting approaches on a smaller scale” to better inform broader implementation in the fall.
Rivera plans to answer questions about the reopening process during a virtual press conference later Wednesday. The department said it expects to release more details in the coming weeks.
