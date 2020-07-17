Bova credited social distancing for stopping the spread of COVID, adding that “25% is just a number that does nothing other than allows them to pat themselves on the back.” In a call with the Wolf administration on Wednesday, Bova said, she mentioned that in the yellow phase, massage parlors, hair salons, and casinos had to close. She said she asked whether those businesses now needed to be reduced, but was told that they wouldn’t be. “There is no rhyme or reason” for restaurants to face the restrictions, she said.