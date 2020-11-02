The Pew study found a slim majority of Americans, 51%, would be resistant to at least one core aspect of contact tracing, a process of speaking with people who have tested positive for the virus and identifying who they have been near, so those exposed can be informed and warned to quarantine to curb further spread of the virus. Forty-eight percent said they would fully participate, which means speaking to and sharing with public health officials information about who they had been with and where they had gone, and quarantining for 14 days if asked.