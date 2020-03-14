Philadelphia Schools Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. on Saturday released a list of 30 meal pick-up locations for families who depend on school-provided breakfast and lunch service while schools are closed.
An inaccurate map had circulated on social media recently, Hite said. He cautioned residents against misinformation from non-official sources during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city also will be opening 50 locations, in recreation centers and other city-owned facilities, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to “provide safe spaces where students can drop-in for activities.” The locations will serve meals at 3 p.m.
Managing Director Brian Abernathy also announced Saturday that the Free Library of Philadelphia will close to the public at the end of the day.