In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus effectively, public health experts recommend that people who get tested receive their results within 24 to 48 hours. In the days, sometimes weeks, that people wait for test results, they could potentially expose others in the community to the virus. And without a negative test result, people are often forced to quarantine for the full 14 days recommended by the CDC for most of the pandemic. While early testing delays appeared to ease along with the virus in the summer, the recent increase of cases has exposed issues that persist in the testing process.